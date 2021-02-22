Calverton resident Anne Kruszon Doroski died Feb. 19, 2021, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 89.

Born June 22, 1931, in Calverton, she was the daughter of John and Sophie (Ruskowski) Kruszon.

She worked as a secretary for Shoreham Wading River School District.

Predeceased by her husband, Wesley Doroski, she is survived by her son, David Doroski; her daughters, Marie Metts, Elizabeth Doroski and Leslie (Robert) McDowell; grandsons Robert, Zachary and Brandon; her brothers, Peter and Thomas Kruszon; and her companion of many years, Anthony Pira.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family. A memorial service may be planned for a later date.

