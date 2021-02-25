Nellie J. Tysz

Nellie J. Tysz passed away Feb. 23, 2021, at the age of 86 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach, N.Y.

She was born in Riverhead, N.Y., to Mikolaj and Mary Tysz. She graduated from Riverhead High School in June 1952. She enjoyed a long career at Suffolk County National Bank (now Peoples United Bank) until her retirement.

Nell was the youngest of six children; her siblings all predeceased her: Joseph, Anna, Katherine, Rose and Peter. Nell was always ready to help her family and volunteered at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead.

Nell, as she liked to be called, enjoyed her companionship with her long term fiancée, Paul B. Larrabee, who also predeceased her. They enjoyed Long Island summers, barbecues, dining on local cuisine and spending time with family. Nell loved her cats and cared for her own indoor kitties over the years and made sure multiple stray kitties were spayed, neutered and well fed.

Nell is survived by her nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed.

The family will receive visitors from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral and Mass will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.