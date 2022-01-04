Theodore ‘Teddy’ Stepnowsky

Theodore “Teddy” Stepnowsky, lifelong Cut­ch­ogue resident, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. He was 75 years old.

Teddy was born on March 20, 1946, in Greenport, N.Y., to Ann (Kujawski) and Thaddeus Stepnowsky. He attended Cut­ch­ogue Elementary School and graduated from Mercy High School.

On Jan. 20, 1968, he married the love of his life, Darlene C. Milowski at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church and together they had one daughter.

He worked as landscape foreman for Briarcliff Landscape and as a custodian and groundskeeper for Mattituck-Cut­ch­ogue School District. He was also a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut­ch­ogue.

Predeceased by his daughter, Cynthia, Teddy is survived by his wife, Darlene; siblings Mark Stepnowsky of Colorado, Carl Stepnowsky of Southold, Mary Ann Stepnowsky Clark of San Diego, Calif., Peggy Grigonis of Southold and Martha Stepnowsky of Natuck, Mass.; brothers-in-law Robert Milowski and Kevin Milowski; sister-in-law Leona Sawicki; many nieces and nephews, including a very special niece, Alexandra Houghton; many grandnieces and -nephews; godsons Nick and Johnny; goddaughter Chelsea; and Greg, Christopher and Nick, whom he considered as grandsons.

The family received visitors Jan. 2 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Jan. 3 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut­ch­ogue, with Father Stanislaw Wadowski officiating. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Pediatric Sarcoma Research #358699, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028.

This is a paid notice.