Jamesport resident Nancy Gail Aracri died Dec. 30, 2021, at her home. She was 69.

Born in 1952 in Bay Shore, she was the daughter of Harold and Adriana (Kaan) Kaler.

Ms. Aracri worked as director of sales at Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steven; her son, Steven (Jen); her daughter, Adriana (Michael); grandchildren Matthew and Emily; and her sisters, Carol, Janice and Joan.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

