Stella Nidzyn passed away peacefully at her home in Remsenburg Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother (“Nana”) and great-grandmother (“Supernana”).

Stella was born and raised in Speonk/Remsenburg and graduated from Westhampton Beach High School. She was a self-employed hairdresser for 70 years. She began her career by commuting from Speonk on the Long Island Rail Road to New York City and attending Wilfred Beauty Academy.

She loved to travel and enjoyed talking to people she would meet along the way. She had been to Switzerland, going to Zermatt, visited Australia, went salmon fishing in Iceland, rode a camel in Morocco, spent winters in Florida and visited some distant family in the Ukraine. Stella enjoyed time in her garden and loved polka music -— listening and dancing to it.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert (Bob) Nidzyn, and her son, Robert (Robbie) Nidzyn. Stella is survived by her daughters, Karen Glover and Marlene Nidzyn, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitors were received March 4 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated March 5 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment followed at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches.

