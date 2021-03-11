Calverton resident April A. Pokorny died March 9, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 68.

Ms. Pokorny was born April 13, 1952, in Amityville to Howard and Elizabeth (Schwarz) Hoyt. A 1970 graduate of Connetquot High School, she graduated from St. Joseph’s College and earned a master’s degree from SUNY/Stony Brook.

She and Louis Pokorny were married in 1970 in Ronkonkoma. She taught for one year apiece at Riverhead and Hicksville school districts and then was a teacher at Westhampton Beach Elementary School.

Ms. Pokorny was also a writer for riverheadlocal.com. Family said she enjoyed nature, gardening and birds.

She is survived by her husband, Louis; her children, Joshua, of Calverton and Jennifer Andersen of Farmingville; her mother, Elizabeth Lamb of Florida; her siblings, David Hoyt, Helen Hoyt and Alison Hoyt, all of Florida; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, March 15, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Saint Anselm’s Episcopal Church of Shoreham, followed by interment at Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Marfan Foundation in Port Washington.