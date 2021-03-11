Calverton resident Francis P. Davis died March 10, 2021, at the age of 85.

Born June 28, 1935, in Riverhead, he was the son of Elmer and Arlene (Jones) Davis.

Mr. Davis served with the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1956. He married Dorothy Harrison on Nov. 10, 1957, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. He did heating and plumbing repair for Warner’s Oil & Heat in Riverhead and for Grumman Corp. in Calverton.

He was a member of Riverhead Fire Department Reliable Hose & Engine Co.1 and a past commander of Riverhead Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2476. Family said his interests included coaching Pop Warner football, fishing and butterfly tracking.

Predeceased by his siblings Elmer Jr. and Sharon, he is survived by his wife; his children, Michael, of Middle Island and Glenn, of Calverton; his brother Kenneth, of Jamesport; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services and burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverhead High School’s Touchdown Club.