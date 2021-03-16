Pamela R. Thompson

Pamela R. Thompson of Cutchogue died Friday, March 12, 2021. She was 65 years old.

She was born on Aug. 22, 1955, in Greenport to Florence (Griffin) and Spencer W. Petty III. She went on to graduate from Mattituck High School with the Class of 1973.

Predeceased by her children Jason and Kelli and brother Duane, Pamela is survived by her husband, Kevin; daughter Samantha; grandchildren Breanna, Tristan, Karina and Cameron; brothers Bryan, Bruce and Leslie; sister Lauren; and daughter-in-law Cynthia.

The family has chosen to remember Pamela’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.