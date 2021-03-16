Lillian Julia Olsson Ludwig

Lillian Julia Olsson Ludwig, age 96, of Riverhead, N.Y., formerly of Garden City, N.Y., died peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

She was born Feb. 16, 1925, the youngest in a family of seven children. Her parents were Erik Frank Olafsson and Julia Alexandra Holmberg.

Lillian was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, and faithfully believed in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Her faith and her family were the most important elements of her life.

She was married to the late Paul C. Ludwig. She was the loving mother of Melanie Marie Panzigrau (Jerome) of New Kensington, Pa., Pamela Lynnea Jackson of Shelter Island, N.Y., and Cynthia Lillian Johnson (Peter) of Ellenvile, N.Y.; beloved grandmother of Timothy Panzigrau (Elizabeth) of Indiana, Pa.; and proud great-grandmother of Amelia Grace and Laurie Marie Panzigrau.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank, Carl, Edgar, John Olson and Fred Olsson; sister, Linnea (Len) Olson Schultz; and son-in-law Howard Jackson.

Family and friends will be received Sunday, March 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in East Moriches. The service will be conducted by the Rev. J. Fleischmann.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 177 Frowein Road, P.O. Box 580, East Moriches, NY 11940 and Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) at Christ Lutheran Church.

