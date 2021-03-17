Calverton resident Mary Lee Feldman died March 16, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 76.

Born Oct. 18, 1944, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Pearlberg) Camedeco.

Ms. Feldman was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughters, Jacklyn (Thomas) Lisi and Allison (Arthur) Feldman-Squires, and two grandsons, Thomas and Nicholas.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, March 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.