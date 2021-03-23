Elizabeth Oliveri of Riverhead died March 22, 2021, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 94.

She was born Dec. 21, 1926, in the Bronx, to Stefan and Anna Schnalzer.

She worked as a nurse’s aide at Huntington Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband, Herman Oliveri, she is survived by her daughter, Patricia Oliveri, and three grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with Deacon Frank Barone officiating. Interment will follow at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale.