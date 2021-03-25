Jane Margaret Danby

Jane Margaret Danby, age 88 — beloved mother, spouse and friend — passed away on March 14, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, N.Y.

Jane was born to Lillian Irene (Speed) and William Buckett Jr. on Aug. 17, 1932, in Brooklyn, and grew up in Floral Park, N.Y. Following her time as a medical assistant and receptionist in the offices of several prominent physicians in New York City, she met the young physicist Dr. Gordon Thompson Danby on a blind date arranged by a coworker. They married on Nov. 17, 1962, and lived in Wading River in their historic farmhouse “Four Chimneys,” raising their children and pets, for the remainder of their lives.

Jane also worked as a veterinary assistant and, after she was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus in 1980, as a diabetes educator. From 1992 to 2001, she ran her own thriving business, Twin Ponds Antiques & Accents, in Wading River, drawing on her passion and knowledge of antiques and fine objects, and born out of her hobby of rescuing long-forgotten wonders and finding treasures.

Jane’s other interests were wide-ranging, including horseback riding, reading biographies and novels by authors from around the globe and singing. Her years in the Long Island Symphonic Chorale Association led to an invitation to join the elite Gregg Smith Singers. Her roots in the community were deep, including a tenure as president of the Wading River Historical Society, a choir member and frequent soloist at the Congregational church, and as a decades-long member of the Wading River Field & Tennis Club.

Jane had a vibrant personality, made great conversation with all, and for many years enjoyed hosting parties and dinners. She was a loving mother and spouse, relished her many circles of wonderful friends, and was always encouraging and supportive of those around her in their own pursuits. She brought humor, fun, beauty and joy to life. She saw the beauty in others, and gave the warmth and comfort of her smile and laugh to any person who needed cheering up. She was a radiant force.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, who passed away in 2016. She is survived by her children, Pietro Jennifer (Long Beach, N.Y.; spouse: Lisa Raymond) and Judd (Lafayette, Indiana; partner: Ellen Gundlach).

Jane’s ashes will be interred next to Gordon’s at Wading River Cemetery. Due to the pandemic she wished not to have a memorial service or gathering.

In tribute, because Jane and Gordon were passionate about nature conservation and preserving undeveloped land on Long Island, donations in Jane’s memory can be made to Peconic Land Trust, 296 Hampton Road, P.O. Box 1776, Southampton, NY, 11969.

