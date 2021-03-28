Riverhead resident Jeffrey B. Hopkins Sr. died March 26, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 75.

Born Feb. 18, 1946, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Benjamin J. and Mary J. (Walsh) Hopkins.

Jeffrey was a project manager for Avaya Phone Company for 35 years. He worked part time at Rolling Oaks Golf Course in Rocky Point and served as president of Silver Village Condominiums in Aquebogue. He was a former resident of Selden.

Jeffrey was an avid golfer. He enjoyed joking with his grandchildren, having family game nights, and golfing and playing online poker with his sons.

He and his wife, Theresa (Tucci), would have been married 53 years in August.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Jr., Jamie and Jonathan; his grandsons, Jeffrey III, Evan and Matthew; and his granddaughter, Emily.

Private funeral arrangements were handled by Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jeffrey’s name to the Children’s Heart Foundation.

