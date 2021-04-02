Lifelong Riverhead resident Virgil Horsley died March 31, 2021. He was 54.

He was born Aug. 8, 1966, in Cumberland, Md., to Robert and Mary Horsley.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1995. Family said he enjoyed life, laughter, and his family.

Predeceased by his parents and his sister, Orlantha Forbes, he is survived by his wife, Shamele, and his children, Virgil Jr., Tasheria and Kayla; and his siblings Cassandra Horsley and Leon Brown.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.