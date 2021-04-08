Beloved Riverhead teacher loses battle with cancer, High school senior is first at PBMC to receive vaccine

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 8.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Keri Stromski, beloved kindergarten teacher in Riverhead, dies at 48

Riverhead teen receives first vaccine at PBMC as eligibility expands to include anyone over 16

Riverhead students pitch business ideas on ‘Chamber Tank’

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

24,000 volunteer hours — and counting for Greenport woman at ELIH

NORTHFORKER

New retail store Popsicle & Finn brings casual California to the North Fork

Map: Get your garden ready with help from these North Fork businesses

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.