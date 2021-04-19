Ralph “Chief” W. Boardman, a lifelong resident of Riverhead, passed on April 8, 2021, after a brief illness.

Ralph was born on Nov. 18, 1943, the only child of Patricia (Jasey) and Ralph Boardman. He was educated in the Riverhead school system. He had a lifelong love of music and was a well-known local musician. He played the saxophone, keyboard and drums with the Sonny Henderson Band.

Ralph married Mary Mason and from this union had two daughters, Patricia and Michelle, both of Dallas, Ga.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters; two grandsons, Brandon Boardman and Justin Greene; and a host of relatives and friends, including a special friend, Dorie.

May he rest in peace.

