Robert Lee Skeeter Sr.

Riverhead resident Robert Lee Skeeter Sr. died April 18, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 88.

Mr. Skeeter was born Oct. 19, 1932, in Greensville County, Va., to Martha (Moore) and Roosevelt Skeeter Sr.

He served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper from 1953 to 1955. He worked as a carpenter for Plum Island Animal Disease laboratory.

Predeceased by his daughter Lynn Skeeter, he is survived by his wife, Virginia “Vergie Mae” Skeeter (née Jones); his children, Ernestine Landrum, Cynthia Skeeter, Shirley Crump, Robert Lee Skeeter Jr. and Sharon Estes; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Otis Skeeter of Virginia.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A prayer service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, at the funeral home, followed by burial at Calverton National Cemetery.