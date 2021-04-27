Riverhead sports back in action, Ride share electric scooters pitched downtown
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 27.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
After 410 days, Blue Waves return to action with first spring practices
New ride share program could bring electric scooters to Riverhead
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Plan for mini railroad back on track in Greenport
Girls Tennis: Momentum swings against Kopala, who reaches county quarterfinals
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Seaside escape with 360-degree water views
Booze Bites: Beer Battered Fish Tacos with Long Ireland ale
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47. There’s a slight chance of showers at times this morning and tonight.