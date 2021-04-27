Riverhead resident Lyubomyra Uyechko died April 27, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 79.

Born Nov. 10, 1941, in Ukraine, she was the daughter of Ivan and Hannah Pavlyak. She worked as a bookkeeper for a chemical manufacturing company in Ukraine.

She is survived by her daughter, Lesya Loza; her son, Orest Uyechko; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a service at 8.