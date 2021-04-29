Restaurant curfews and alcohol rule coming to an end, Local woman saves sister’s life

A server pours a beer at Jamesport Farm Brewery in 2019. (Credit: Dave Benthal/file)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 29.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Restaurant curfews, food-with-alcohol rule coming to an end

Two local sisters share an unbreakable bond after bone marrow donation

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Girls Swimming: SWR 8th-grader wins county title

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Local flowers, pretty sweets, and handmade gifts, here’s what to get mom this Mother’s Day

North Fork housing market continues to sizzle

WEATHER

Showers are likely today with a high temperature of about 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.