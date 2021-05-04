Governor announces next phase of reopening, Legislator Fleming announces run for Congress

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at an event April 29. (Credit: Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 4.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Governor announces ‘major reopening’ set for May 19, although caveats remain

Legislator Bridget Fleming announces candidacy for Congress

Rebate program returns for homeowners interested in installing rain gardens

Boys Track and Field: Riverhead returns to action for first meet in two years

Auto Racing: Beatty lays caution aside for opening night win

NORTHFORKER

Shop Local: Sweet little ways to show your mom some love

North Fork Dream Home: Beautifully restored 1850s Greenport Victorian

WEATHER

Early showers should give way to partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52. Showers are likely again in the evening and on Wednesday.