Flanders resident Frank Belson died May 13, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 19, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Family prayers will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at the funeral home, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.