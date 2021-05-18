Charles A. Conklin, formerly of Riverhead, N.Y., and husband of the late Constance (Batynski) Conklin, died peacefully on April 26, 2021, in Beech Island, S.C.

A veteran of the Korean War, he served with honor in the United States Navy. He was retired from Lewis Tree Co. and was a former member of Riverhead Fire Department and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl Kaswell of Riverhead, June Barkley of Aiken, S.C., Charles A. Conklin Jr. and his wife, Azalea, of Delano, Calif., and Wendy Bowen of Beech Island; his brother, Walter, of Rye Brook, N.Y.; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters, Florence Foster of Riverhead and Kathy Skiba of Flanders, N.Y.

Services will be held at Calverton National Cemetery at a later date.

