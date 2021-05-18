Henry Bokina

Henry Bokina of Peconic, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021. He was 79.

He was born Nov. 7, 1941. He was the retired farmer of family-owned Bokina Farms in Cut­ch­ogue, N.Y. After retirement, he had a long career with Suffolk County Parks at Indian Island Golf Course in Riverhead, N.Y.

With his kind words, a wave and a smile, everyone will surely miss “Henry Bo.”

He was known as the “Horseradish King” and his secret recipe has touched many lives. Every year at Easter he would make hundreds of jars of horseradish and give it to golfers, family and friends out of the kindness of his heart.

He was a supporter of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut­ch­ogue.

He loved his Polish music, could polka like no other, was always on his lawnmower and he was the hardest workin’ man you ever met. But most of all, his family meant everything to him. His favorite saying was “Polish Power!”

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy (Pilles) Bokina; his sister, Dorothy Kotylak of Cut­ch­ogue; two daughters, Kim Bokina and Terri Krumbiegel; four grandsons, Zachary Bokina and Christian, Brendan and Loudon Krumbiegel; and his great-grandson, Ethan Krumbiegel.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.

Memorial donations may be made to the Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad or Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church.

This is a paid notice.