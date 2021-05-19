Elizabeth ter Kuile died May 17, 2021, at her Calverton home. She was 97.

Born May 2, 1924, in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Archibald and Gane Tesseyman.

She worked as a Presbyterian church secretary at one time. She was a member of Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue and a past president of the Riverhead Woman’s Club. She was known to enjoy painting and loved animals.

Predeceased by her husband, Curtis, she is survived by many friends.

Interment will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale. Arrangements were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.