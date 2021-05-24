Riverhead resident Barbara J. Yantz died May 21, 2021, at age 66.

Ms. Yantz was born Dec. 26, 1954, in Brooklyn to Thomas and Anne Goeller. She was a 1972 graduate of Central Islip High School. She worked at North Fork Bank in Mattituck and for the Internal Revenue Service in Holtsville.

Family said she enjoyed arts and crafts and traveling.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan, of New York, N.Y.; her sisters, Karen Giordano of Manorville and Donna Paschke of Connecticut; and her brother, Thomas Goeller of Southold.

Arrangements, which were private, were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.