Tara J. Malanga

Tara J. Malanga, lifelong resident of Riverhead N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

Born April 22, 1972, to Sherry Patterson, Tara was a devoted wife and mother to the loves of her life, husband Chris and daughters Ella and Ava. To those who knew her, Tara was an honest, loving and lively presence. A free spirit, Tara touched the lives of many, from her family and friends to her students and co-workers. An avid athlete, coach and fan, Tara loved being on the sidelines of endless lacrosse and basketball games, cheering on her girls, their teammates and respective families.

Tara is survived by her husband, Chris; daughters, Ella and Ava; her mother, Sherry; her sister, Tammy, her husband, Chris, and their two children, Carley and Travis; her brother, Kyle; siblings-in-law, Jacquie, Heidi, Julie and Danny; and many, many friends.

Wake services will be held Thursday, May 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to East End Hospice’s Camp Good Grief, a bereavement camp for grieving children and teenagers, or Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, a summer camp dedicated to children with special needs.

