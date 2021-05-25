Margaret Elizabeth Behrens, born Dec. 16, 1923, in Arlington, N.J., passed away on May 18, 2021, at the age of 97.

She was always a “Brooklyn Girl” who grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., when there were still farm fields in Flatbush and was heartbroken when the Dodgers left Ebbets Field in 1957.

She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Behrens, immediately after his discharge from the Army in 1945. She worked for the defense contractor Sperry during World War II as a mail room supervisor and later, while raising two children, Stephen and William, worked around their school schedule at the book publisher Doubleday in customer relations for their book club.

Marge, as she liked to be called, was always connected to the East End of Long Island, starting when her father built a cabin in Ridge, N.Y., with his discharge stipend after World War I. Then she and her husband built a bungalow in Wading River, N.Y., in 1953 and were founding members of the Beach Club Civic Association. They became full-time residents in 1973 and spent the rest of their lives in Wading River.

Marge was an active member of St. Anselm’s Episcopal Church in Shoreham, N.Y., and volunteered at the church thrift shop well after her 90th birthday.

Marge was a fun-loving, caring and generous person who is loved and remembered by her surviving sister, Elizabeth; son, William; daughters-in-law, Judith and Susan; grandchildren, Brett, Scott, Breana and Riley; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Luke, Claire, Bryan, Rowan, Miles, Asher and Hannah. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

This is a paid notice.