Mary R. Harte

Riverhead resident Mary R. (Kelley) Harte died June 4, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 77.

Born Jan. 1, 1944, in Southampton, she was the daughter of Zora (Ross) and Edward Kelley.

Mrs. Harte worked for the telephone company after staying home to raise her two daughters. She had a love for photography, travel and the beach.

Predeceased by her husband, John H. Harte, she is survived by her children, Mary Harte of Chicago and Anne (Dennis) Byrne of East Quogue; her brother, Edward Kelley, and his wife, Terry; and her grandchildren, Ciara, Aine, Declan and Niamh.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches.

Memorial donations may be made to Long Island Alzheimer’s Association or East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.