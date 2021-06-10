Riverhead resident William H. Johnson died June 9, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 86.

Born March 5, 1935, in Virginia, he was the son of Nathan and Virginia (Brown) Johnson.

Mr. Johnson served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He was a laborer at Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue.

His wife, Luna (née Rose), died in 2001. He is survived by his children, Julie, Alicia, Dwayne, and Tara Thompson; his stepson, Joshua Rowland; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Calverton National Cemetery.