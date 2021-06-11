Riverhead resident William H. Hipp died June 9, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 77.

Born Nov. 6, 1943, in the Bronx, he was the son of Patricia (Wivchar) and William H. Hipp Sr. He was a 1961 graduate of Riverhead High School and earned a master’s degree from SUNY/New Paltz.

Mr. Hipp worked as a teacher in Miller Place and Southold. He also worked for decades at Wildwood State Park in Wading River, beginning when he was a teenager.

Family said he enjoyed fishing, birdwatching, his family and hiking the Appalachian Trail. He hiked to the top of Stony Man Mountain in Virginia on his 70th birthday.

He is survived by his sons, Michael, of Westhampton and William, of Calverton; his significant other of 14 years, Maureen Nelsen; and three grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.