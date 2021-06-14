Calverton resident Nancy M. Knight died June 10, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 73.

Born June 29, 1947, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Fritz and Louise (Listerman) Bauer.

Ms. Knight worked at The Fish Place in Longview, Texas.

She is survived by her partner, Harry Cambria; and her brother, Fred Bauer.

Visitors will be received Monday, June 14, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram. Friends and family may meet at the funeral home at 10:30.