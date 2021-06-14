Riverhead resident Elaine D. Taylor died June 11, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 76.

Born July 14, 1944, in Greenport, she was the daughter of

William and Fannie (Harris) Wyche.

Ms. Taylor worked as a secretary for Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton.

Predeceased by her daughter Donna Taylor, she is survived by her daughter Shelley Taylor; three grandchildren; her brother, James Wyche; and her sister, Judith Wise.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 17, at First Baptist Church of Riverhead from 10 to 11 a.m. A service will follow at 11. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.