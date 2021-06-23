Donna A. Livoti (née Halusic), age 75, passed away on June 20, 2021, peacefully at her home in Flanders, N.Y.

She was the beloved wife of Thomas Livoti, LCSW, for 36 years; loving mother of Marissa Livoti; cherished sister of Edward Gene (Lorraine) Halusic; and devoted aunt of Michele Halusic, LCSW, and Jeffrey Halusic, R.N. Donna was predeceased by her brother Joseph Halusic, who passed away at the age of 44 due to pancreatic cancer.

Donna received her nursing school diploma in 1966 at Queens General Hospital Center. She earned her master’s degree in nursing from Adelphi University. Donna was a registered nurse at Eastern Suffolk BOCES in Westhampton from 1992 till 2000 and considered it her favorite job because their daughter was attending the school there as well.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Following the committal service the family would like to invite friends to a luncheon at the St. John’s school building adjacent to the church.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna’s memory to East End Hospice.

