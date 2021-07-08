Riverhead resident Charles F. Marks died July 7, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 87.

Born Jan. 2, 1934, in Hazard, Ky., he was the son of Lee and Georgia (Coracette) Marks. He graduated from Hazard High School.

Mr. Marks was the longtime owner of The Colonial Shoppe in Riverhead. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, gardening, working on his car and spending time with his grandchildren.

Predeceased by his wife, Marcia (née Ullian), he is survived by his son Bobby and his wife, Kim, and their children, Alex and Sydney, all of Speonk; and his son Michael.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.