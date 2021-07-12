Martha Sledzieski of Greenport died Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was 99.

Martha was born Jan. 30, 1922, in Baiting Hollow, N.Y., to Stephanie (Grodski) and Louis Zebrowski. On Feb. 10, 1946, she married the love of her life, Albert Sledzieski, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Together they had three children and made their home in Greenport.

Martha worked as a waitress at Mitchell’s restaurant and a nurse’s aide at San Simeon by the Sound. She and her husband also farmed at “Reds” Happy Acres until Albert’s passing in 1961. For a short period of time right before the start of World War II, she served in the U.S. Army. She was also a member of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Predeceased by her husband, Albert, her brothers Walter and Edward Zebrowski and half brother Stefan Zebrowski, Martha is survived by her children, Elizabeth Commander (David), Eugene Sledzieski (Lynda) and Dolores Vanecek (Frank); grandchildren Kerry Janis, Kathleen Buckley, Nicole Sledzieski, David Sledzieski, Jill Sledzieski and Jessica Vanecek; great-grandchildren Chloe Janis, Rachel Janis, Ryan Janis, Brendan Buckley and Michael Buckley; and siblings Christine Finch and Louis Zebrowski.

The family received visitors July 8 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated July 9 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, with Father Ryszard Ficek officiating. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

