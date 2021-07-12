Richard D. Edwards

Riverhead resident Richard De. Edwards died July 8, 2021, at The Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Southampton. He was 88.

He was born Sept. 2, 1932, in Eastport to Benjamin and Margaret (Steigler) Edwards.

Mr. Edwards graduated from Eastport High School in 1951, and served with the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. He married Patricia Harris in 1958. He worked as a carpenter.

He was a member of the Flanders Men’s Club, Riverhead Moose Lodge 1742 and the Polish Town Civic Association. His hobbies included traveling in his RV.

Predeceased by his wife in 2015, he is survived by his son, Richard C. Edwards, of North Carolina.

Graveside services and burial took place July 12 at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead. Arrangements were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.