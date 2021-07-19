Lifelong Cutchogue resident Michael J. Lademann died July 15, 2021, after suffering a CVA. He was 59 years old.

Michael was born Oct. 5, 1961, in Greenport, to Joan (Remski) and John Lademann. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Mattituck High School.

After high school, Mike worked at Clothes Pub in Southold and started a career in the electrical business, becoming a master electrician. Mike started his own business, Lademann Electric, and met the love of his life, Maureen. They were married Aug. 26, 2016, on the beach.

He was a past president of the Kiwanis Club. Mike was well known for his electrical business and his passion for music, having played in several bands including Possessed, the Contractors, Romeo’s Dream and most recently the NoFo Band. Mike will eternally be remembered as a kind, funny and generous man who would stop at nothing to care for his loved ones. His easy smile, bright blue eyes and ever-present sense of humor were enjoyed and appreciated by all who had the pleasure to know him. Mike was a staple in the North Fork music community and took great pleasure in making music with his friends.

Predeceased by his mother, Joan, in May 2019, Mike is survived by his wife, Maureen; sons Ryan, of Mattituck, and Tyler (Kyleen), of Cutchogue, and their mother, Beth Winters; stepchildren Jessica Polak, Kevin Polak, EJ Zuhoski and Taylor Zuhoski; his father, John M. Lademann; his siblings, John E. Lademann (Kathy), Patricia Mudd (Steve), Bill Lademann (Denise) and Tom Lademann (Sherri); his grandchildren, Kiernan, Prentice, Finnian and Enid; and his step-grandchildren, Rajon and Jason Jr.

The family will host a celebration of Mike’s life Monday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pellegrini Vineyards, 23005 Main Road (NYS Route 25), Cutchogue, NY 11935, where Father Peter Garry will conduct a service.

Memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.