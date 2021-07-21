Cops: Two girls reported missing from Little Flower

Kiaralyn Delgado, left, and Autumn Tucker.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate two girls who have been reported missing from Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River.

The girls were last seen at around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday and left the facility together, police said.

Kiaralyn Delgado, 15, is Black, 5-foot-5, about 110 pounds with green eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, a black tank top and black slippers. Autumn Tucker, 13, is Black, 5-foot-4, about 160 pounds with brown eyes and black medium length hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray tights and pink slippers.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.