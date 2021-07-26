Regina J. D’Alessandro of Mattituck died Monday, July 19, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 85 years old.

Regina was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Helen (Knowles) and Samuel Levy. She was raised in Brooklyn and lived in Mattituck for the past 27 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church and the Rosary Society. She was a volunteer with the thrift shop for Dominican Sisters. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, biking and camping. She also was an avid reader. Most of all, she was a beloved wife and loving mother.

Regina is survived by her husband, Anthony J. D’Alessandro; children, Mary Levasseur (Claude) of Eastport, N.Y., Helen Hulings (Jeff) of Dryden, N.Y., Leo (Jo-Ann), of Brooklyn, N.Y., Sam, of Astoria, N.Y., and Matthew (Debbie), of Martinsville, N.J.; grandchildren, Jean-Claude, Danielle, Anthony, Christopher, Luke, James, Gabrielle and Ethan; and brother, Thomas (Ann) of Montvale, N.J.

The family received visitors July 22 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated July 23 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, with Father Ryszard Koper officiating. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

