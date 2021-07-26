Marion Dorman, 74, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, in her home in Spring Hill, Fla. A memorial service was held July 19 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, N.Y. A funeral service was held July 20 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment followed at St. John’s Cemetery.

Mrs. Dorman was born Feb. 4, 1947, in Greenport, N.Y., to John and Marion Miloski. A lifelong educator, Mrs. Dorman taught grade school for many years, first at St. John the Evangelist School in Riverhead, then at Roanoke Avenue Elementary School, also in Riverhead, and then at Riley Avenue Elementary School in Calverton, N.Y.

She married Michael Dorman on June 30, 1974. A lifelong resident of Calverton, Mrs. Dorman also lived in Spring Hill, Fla., where she was president of Quilters of the Nature Coast, a quilting guild with a focus on educating and furthering the hobby of creating with fabric.

Mrs. Dorman was predeceased by her husband, Michael, and her brother John. She is survived by her sisters, Alecia, Patricia and Lorraine; her brother Dennis; her nephew, Sean, and nieces Tricia, Kristin, Alecia Mary, Alissa, Katie, Sarah and Carley; her three grand-nieces, Megan, Eleanor and Lena; and many cousins.

