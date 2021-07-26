Raymond Cadmus

Calverton resident Raymond Cadmus died July 23, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 83.

Born Oct. 9, 1937, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Leroy and Rosetta (Taggart) Cadmus.

Mr. Cadmus served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958. He worked as an engineer for Con Edison in Manhattan.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn (née Bohlen); his daughters, Annemarie Recine, Susan Romano and Eileen Herrmann; his son, Kenneth; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, July 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, July 30, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Closing prayers will take place at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.