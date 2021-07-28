Austin H. Warner Jr. of Baiting Hollow and Park City, Utah, died on July 26, 2021. He was 81 years old.

He was born on March 6, 1940, in Greenport to Austin and Lena Warner. A lifelong farmer, he worked on the family potato farm and potato chip factory, Warner’s/Treat Potato Chips. Upon the factory’s closure in 1971, he purchased the family farm from his siblings and began Warner Nursery.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his children, James and Wendy; and his grandchildren, Kaylee, Carson and Brady.

Services will be held at a later date.

