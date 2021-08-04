Carmen D. Murcia of Coram, N.Y., passed peacefully at her daughter’s home in Riverhead July 27, 2021. She was 90.

Carmen was born to Juan Ramos and Bartola Nater on March 20, 1931, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. At the age of 2, Carmen moved from Puerto Rico to New York. In 1972, she moved to Coram, where she would live out most of her years with her husband and children.

Carmen had many hobbies, including dancing, drawing, interior design, refurnishing furniture and playing pranks. She was known to be a great listener and would always give great advice. Mostly Carmen took pride in being a mother and was very family oriented.

Carmen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond Murcia, son Ralph Lopez and daughter Cecily Lopez. She leaves behind her daughters Rachel (John) Fallon, Leah Lalor and Jenni-Jo Rivera; her sons Jaime Murcia and Ivan Murcia; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

Wake services will be held Thursday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

