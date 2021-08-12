Police seek public’s help to locate 13-year-old girl

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Angelica Ortiz Cano is described as 5-foot-3, 90 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She left her residence in the Riverhead area several days ago on her own, police said. No foul play is suspected.

Angelica was previously reported missing by Riverhead police in July and was located two days later.

Anyone who may have seen her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.