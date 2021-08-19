Robert Brian Grattan Sr., lifelong Southold resident, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He was 70 years old.

Brian was born Nov. 1, 1950, in Greenport to Mary E. (Daily) and Daniel Grattan. Raised in his hometown, he would go on to graduate from Southold High School.

On June 6, 2008, in Southold, he married the love of his life, Jane Marie Busko.

Brian worked for the Suffolk County Fire Academy for 20 years as a fire instructor. He was a member of the Southold Fire Department Packard Hose Company.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; his children, Tammy Paladino (Robert) of Mattituck, Brian Grattan of Southold and Rachel Mudzinski (Matthew) of Ridge, N.Y.; grandchildren Kristen Grattan, Jenna Morello and Katelyn Morello; and two brothers, Daniel Grattan Jr. of Greenport and Wayne Grattan of Blackstone, Va.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where firematic services will be held at 7:30.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home, followed by interment at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

