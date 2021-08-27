Daily Update: Officials call for renewed effort to aid ‘forgotten’ essential workers, heat advisory in effect
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look. (The Daily Update podcast returns Sept. 1).
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, August 27:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Officials call for renewed efforts to aid ‘forgotten’ essential workers
Town Board prepares to make outdoor dining in downtown Riverhead permanent
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Petition condemns First Street house project in New Suffolk as ‘too big’
Town Board considers organizing community roundtable discussions on substance abuse
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of August 28
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68. A heat advisory is effect until 8 p.m. and an air quality alert is en effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.