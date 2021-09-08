Anthony M. Faszczewski

Calverton resident Anthony Faszczewski Jr. died Sept. 3, 2021, of heart failure at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. He was 40.

Born April 4, 1981, in Riverhead, he was the son of Christine (Barker) and Anthony Faszczewski Sr. A longtime Aquebogue resident, he graduated from Riverhead High School in 2000.

Family said he enjoyed fishing and video games.

Predeceased by his father, Mr. Faszczewski is survived by his mother.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.