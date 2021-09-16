Riverhead Democrats outline plan to address police staffing, Study assesses impact of possible East Hampton Airport shutdown

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, September 16:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Democrats outline plan to address ‘chronically understaffed’ police department

Study assesses impact of possible East Hampton Airport shutdown; projects increase in flights to Mattituck



THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport BID discusses Good Samaritan law in seminar aimed to educate local businesses

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Sept. 16

The Ellen’s on Front team brings comfort food to Suffolk Theater

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.