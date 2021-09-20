Katherine Adele Romano of Riverhead, known as Adele by her family and close friends and formerly of Manorville, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Mattituck. She was 95 years old.

Katherine was born Feb. 6, 1926, , to Lillian H. (Hendrickson) and Alfred T. Cook at 194 Chauncey St. in Brooklyn, N.Y., a home where generations of her family were born, lived and died. She was the youngest of five children. Her early life was challenging; her father and mother both died before her marriage at age 25.

She married the love of her life, Anthony E. Romano, on June 11, 1951, and the rest of her long life was spent as an adoring wife and devoted mother of three children, Karen Ross (Dan) of Mattituck, Gregory Romano of Wading River and Robb Romano of Palm Springs, Calif. She raised her children in Syosset and Dix Hills and later retired to a home she built with Anthony in Manorville.

Katherine was a loving mother and wife, and a great cook. Sunday dinners with extended family were a regular occurrence filled with happy times spent with Anthony’s three siblings and their families. She is survived by the last of those siblings, Dominick Romano of Brewster, N.Y.

She loved the Yankees and looked forward to televised games up until her last weeks. She created a comfortable home for family and friends, and she enjoyed travel, bingo, Mohegan Sun, a good romantic novel, playing cards and having fun. She always needed something to look forward to, and she always looked her best. She took pride in being a true lady.

In recent years she was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck.

Predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Anthony, and her four older siblings, she is survived by her three children, Karen, Greg and Robb; six grandchildren: Stephen Romano (Erin), Robert Romano (Nicole), Matthew Romano (Lynsey), Kaitlin Ross (Harlan Blynn), Jillian Ross (Lan Currier) and Megan Kende (Stefan); and six great-grandchildren: Anthony Romano, Logan Romano, Thomas Romano, Summer Romano, Clara Romano and Vera Blynn, with a seventh great-grandchild on the way.

Private family services will be held Sept. 24, 2021, at Calverton National Cemetery, where Katherine will be laid to rest alongside her husband.

The family wishes to thank East End Hospice for their support and caring during her last weeks. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

